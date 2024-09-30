Sabrina Carpenter addresses role in NYC Mayor Eric Adams probe

American singer Sabrina Carpenter left her fans stunned after she acknowledged her role in New York City Mayor Eric Adams’s indictment.

During a concert in New York’s Madison Square Garden, the “Taste” singer began chatting to her fans and discussed her reported role in the probe against the NYC mayor.

“Should we talk about how I got the mayor indicted?” she jokingly said as the crowd cheered for her.

Sabrina Carpenter then laughed, grabbed her mouth, and turned away from the crowd.

Her take on the controversy had fans begin linking her to incidents that have happened since she released a controversial music video song “Feather,” last year.

The final moments of the music video show the Hollywood singer dancing in a tiny black dress in a church while attending a funeral.

It was later revealed that the scene was filmed in Brooklyn’s Annunciation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church.

The video prompted the Brooklyn Diocese to demote Monsignor Jamie Gigantiello who approved the filming of the video.

However, the incident led to a probe into Monsignor Gigantiello’s business dealing with Mayor Eric Adams’ former chief of staff Frank Carone.

Following the launching of a federal investigation into the alleged business dealings, Gigantiello was relieved of his duties by Bishop Robert Brennan.

Reacting to the probe, Diocese officials refused to comment on the controversy as the review was still ongoing.

“The Diocese is fully committed to cooperating with law enforcement in all investigations, including conduct at individual parishes or involving any priest,” they added.

Later, a US media outlet claimed that Frank Caron helped Gigantiello, a close friend for decades, invest in real estate.

Meanwhile, several suggested that it was Sabrina Carpenter’s video controversy that put Gigantiello on the radar of US authorities who uncovered his friendship with Carone, the former chief of staff of New York City Mayor Eric Adams.