Sabrina Carpenter announced as first performer for 2026 Grammys

Sabrina Carpenter has been announced as the first performer for the 2026 Grammy Awards, adding another feather to her cap.

The Recording Academy confirmed on January 20 that the singer will take the stage at the ceremony, which will air live on CBS on February 1, 2026. This will be Carpenter’s second consecutive appearance at the Grammys, following her performance debut at the 2025 awards where she sang her hit tracks Please Please Please and Espresso.

The evening is expected to be a significant one for the 26-year-old artist, who has earned six nominations at the upcoming ceremony, joining Lady Gaga and Kendrick Lamar in the list.

Carpenter is nominated for Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album for Man’s Best Friend, while her single Manchild is in the running for Song of the Year, Record of the Year, Best Pop Solo Performance, and Best Music Video.

Following the nominations announcement, Sabrina shared how honored she was to have been nominated alongside Justin Bieber, Bad Bunny and more.

“6 nominations,” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “I am so floored and grateful. thank you @recordingacademy.”

Reflecting on her journey, Sabrina Carpenter has previously spoken about the importance of persistence and staying true to herself. In a 2025 interview with People, she said she has believed in her work since she was young, noting that her success has come through steady progress over time.