Sabrina Carpenter Breaks Silence After Barry Keoghan Denies Cheating Allegations

Sabrina Carpenter is keeping quiet about her recent breakup with Barry Keoghan, but the Irish actor has opened up about the cheating rumors surrounding their split.

Keoghan recently appeared on Benny Blanco’s podcast, Friends Keep Secrets, where he denied cheating on Carpenter, stating that the allegations were “not true” and had been “amplified” online.

The rumors started circulating after Carpenter and Keoghan ended their year-long relationship in December 2024, with some claiming he cheated with influencer Breckie Hill.

Sabrina Carpenter re-shared a post by the musician on her story which is retro-style invite with text written on it that reads: “Desperately seeking Sabrina… Bring your love. Thursday 3pm PST.”

The “Queen of Pop” referred to her first ever movie Desperately Seeking Susan (1985) which was directed by Susan Seidelman.

However, Hill has since denied these allegations, saying she never met Keoghan and only saw him on TV. Keoghan explained that he didn’t address the rumors earlier to protect Hill and Carpenter from further backlash.

Keoghan shared that the online harassment took a toll on his mental health, causing him to deactivate his social media accounts and withdraw from public life.

“I came off Instagram and social profiles. I stopped going to events. I stopped socializing,” he said.