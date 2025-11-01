Sabrina Carpenter dazzles in Barbie-inspired look at New York concert

Sabrina Carpenter, currently in headlines for her Short n’ Sweet, made a striking appearance at her recent show in New York.

The 26-year-old singer unveiled her new album, Man’s Best Friend and embraced pure girl vibes by paying homage to A-list star Margot Robbie.

At Madison Square Garden, the “Expresso” hitmaker dazzled in a pink cowboy dress with flared bottoms, complete with a stylish hat, reminiscent of Robbie’s character in the blockbuster film Barbie.

Before taking the stage, Sabrina Carpenter shared her excitement on Instagram, teasing her doll-like appearance for the special “Short n’ Spooky concert”. She posted a message that hinted at her outfit, stating “TONIGHT AT MSG… can’t wait to see your costumes”.

Following her performance, a video of the set went viral, prompting the online community to draw comparisons between her look and that of Margot Robbie from the film. One user shared a side-by-side comparison, while another noted. “It’s not a competition and they both ate”.

Sabrina, known for her pink aesthetics in her art, had a fan remark, “The way she doesn’t even need a costume to look like Barbie,” highlighting her natural resemblance to the iconic character.