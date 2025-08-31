Sabrina Carpenter fights fire with fire in album cover row

American singer, songwriter, and actor Sabrina Carpenter has addressed the backlash over her new album Man’s Best Friend.

The singer said she believes the cover represents young women having the power to decide when they are in control, after some critics and women’s groups called the imagery regressive.

Sabrina Carpenter explained that the cover, which shows her on her knees while a man holds her hair, is open to interpretation but reflects her view of choice and control.

She said much of the criticism came from people who had not listened to the project, and she trusted that her fans would understand the intent behind it.

Sabrina Carpenter also pointed out that she uses humour and innuendo in much of her work, and the album should not be seen as a statement for those unwilling to look beyond the surface.

My new album, “Man’s Best Friend” 🐾

is out on August 29, 2025. i can’t wait for it to be yours x Pre-order now: https://t.co/E7QJWhYV2D pic.twitter.com/UXVLzBQTj4 — Sabrina Carpenter (@SabrinaAnnLynn) June 11, 2025



The singer described the controversy as exaggerated and insisted the music itself offers moments that balance playfulness with deeper themes.

Sabrina Carpenter had already faced debate when the cover was unveiled earlier in the summer, with some organisations accusing it of promoting outdated stereotypes. Despite the criticism, Sabrina Carpenter’s fans defended her creative decision, and the artist later shared an alternative version of the artwork in a light-hearted way.

With Man’s Best Friend now released, Sabrina Carpenter is once again at the centre of discussion, though reviews of the music have been largely positive. Critics have praised her songwriting, wit and production, with the record already being described as one of the strongest pop albums of the year.

Earlier, Pop starlet Sabrina Carpenter got honest as she shared her true feelings on having six studio albums to her credit before the age of 25.

Sabrina Carpenter, 26, who started her career young and had already gained recognition and fame as a teenager when she released her first album at the age of 15, opened up on how it feels to have six albums to her name.

“I used to be upset about that like I used to be upset about having six albums, especially at the age of 25,” she confessed. “Because I knew that if I started later, I creatively would’ve made very different choices.”