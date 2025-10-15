Sabrina Carpenter exudes charm in knitted yellow mini dress during outing with pals

Sabrina Carpenter is exuding charm and elegance on the streets of New York city!

On Tuesday, October 14, the Please, Please, Please singer stepped out to enjoy a night off with her pals.

For the dinner date, Sabrina Carpenter slipped into a stunning knitted yellow mini dress, putting her toned legs on full display.

The 26-year-old singer, who performed at Austin City Limits Music Festival over the weekend, paired the cozy knit with long yellow socks and nude heels, adding length to her frame.

The Espresso hitmaker completed her look with a matching quilted Chanel bag and wore her blonde tresses in her usual curly style.

Sabrina was swarmed by fans outside the Midtown restaurant, even pausing to sign records for a few who had waited to catch a glimpse of her.

The appearance comes right after Sabrina gushed over her ACL performance during which she was joined by the 80s musical band The Chicks.

“ACL weekend 2. such a special night. Getting to sing wide open spaces/ please please please with @thechicks was a true highlight of my life!!” she wrote in the caption of her Instagram post.

The singer further added “getting to arrest @oliviadeano for being too beautiful was very fitting.”