Sabrina Carpenter gushes over her introduction by Sheryl Crow at Grand Ole Opry debut

Sabrina Carpenter can’t get over her Grand Ole Opry debut!

On Tuesday, October 7, the Please, Please, Please singer performed her four-song set at the historic Nashville venue as part the Opry 100 birthday celebration.

At the event, the 26-year-old singer was introduced to audience by none other than country music icon Sheryl Crow.

“I am so pleased to welcome a two-time Grammy Award-winning global superstar whose new album ‘Man’s Best Friend’ debuted at No. 1. Making her Opry debut, please welcome Sabrina Carpenter!” Crow introduced.

Following the show, Sabrina Carpenter took to her Instagram account to share glimpses into behind the scenes of her show-stopping performance and gush over Crow’s sweet words for her.

“Last night i made my @opry debut in Nashville and what a magical night it was.

The brilliant @sherylcrow took the time to come out and introduce me and i am the biggest fan ever so that made my whole night alone if nothing else!!! “ she wrote in the caption.

Carpenter further added, “Thank you to the showstopping band that accompanied me last night. thank you to my amazing fans who came out and for the Opry frequenters that opened me with welcome ears and hearts :’) I’m a lucky girl!”

In one of the images, the Espresso singer could be seen performing in the Bob Mackie ensemble onstage while another showed her posing with Crow behind the stage.

Sabrina Carpenter’s post also featured a throwback photo of Dolly Parton performing at the Opry early in her career.