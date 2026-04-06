Sabrina Carpenter leads glamorous heist in new ‘house tour’ video

Sabrina Carpenter has a way of turning almost anything into a spectacle, and her latest music video with Margaret Qualley and Madelyn Cline for Man’s Best Friend track “House Tour” is no exception.

The House Tour video, released on April 6, follows Sabrina Carpenter, Margaret Qualley, and Madelyn Cline as they casually break into a lavish home after finding a hidden key.

Sabrina moves through rooms like she owns the place, while Margaret Qualley and Madelyn Cline explore, take advantage of the luxury, and, well, make themselves at home in a way that bends the rules entirely.

There’s a certain charm in how Sabrina Carpenter leads the narrative, guiding the moment with a playful confidence, while Margaret Qualley adds a cool, detached energy and Madelyn Cline balances it with her own understated presence.

Together, Sabrina Carpenter, Margaret Qualley, and Madelyn Cline create a dynamic that feels like a blend of rebellion and fashion editorial, the kind that doesn’t try too hard but still lands perfectly.

As the track plays, Sabrina leans into cheeky lyrics that suggest ownership, freedom, and a carefree approach to consequences. Meanwhile, Margaret Qualley and Madelyn Cline are fully immersed in the moment, whether it’s lounging, exploring, or indulging in whatever the house has to offer.

The whole thing builds toward a chaotic but stylish escape, with Sabrina Carpenter and Margaret Qualley eventually leaving in a pink van, almost as if the entire scene was just another day.

The ending leaves a light, tongue-in-cheek impression, something Sabrina Carpenter seems to specialize in these days. A note of gratitude caps off the visual, as if to remind viewers that none of it is meant to be taken too seriously.

“House Tour” marks another visual moment in Sabrina’s growing run of music video releases from the Man’s Best Friend era.