Sabrina Carpenter joins Miss Piggy in The Muppet Show special teaser

Sabrina Carpenter has teamed up with one of television’s most beloved divas for The Muppet Show’s highly anticipated return.

The pop star appears alongside Miss Piggy in the first teaser for the upcoming The Muppet Show special, which aired during Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest.

Throughout the teaser, the Espresso singer was seen embracing the fun, matching outfits with Miss Piggy and joining in on the Muppets’ antics.

In one standout moment, Sabrina Carpenter praises Miss Piggy as an “icon,” prompting the ever-confident star to respond with a knowing smile and a flirtatious, “You’re too sweet. Go on.”

The Please, Please, Please singer’s cameo comes months after she “arrested” Miss Piggy at the final show in her Short n’ Sweet Tour in Los Angeles.

“You guys are so beautiful it should be a crime,” she said to the crowd before turning to Miss Piggy and Bobo the Bear and adding, “Like you, gorgeous. I’d know that face anywhere!”

Carpenter then asked Miss Piggy if she was enjoying the show, to which she replied, “I’m loving it! I mean, I do have a few notes. I’ll share them with you after the show.”

While, Fellow Muppet Bobo the Bear excorted Miss Piggy away in handcuffs as part of the comedic bit.

The Muppets Show will premiere on ABC and Disney+ on Wednesday, Feb. 4.