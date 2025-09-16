Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber to headline Coachella 2026

Canadian popstar Justin Bieber and young starlet Sabrina Carpenter will headline Coachella Music and Arts Festival 2026, along with Latin star Karol G, organisers announced on Tuesday morning.

According to the details, the ‘Espresso’ hitmaker will take the stage on April 10 and 17, whereas the ‘Peaches’ singer will perform on Saturdays, i.e. 11 and 18.

The Colombian singer, who is a six-time Latin Grammy-winner, is on schedule to entertain the crowd on April 12 and 19.

Besides the headliners, the star-studded lineup of the festival also features Strokes, Nine Inch Noize, David Byrne, Iggy Pop, Young Thug, Addison Rae, Sexyy Redd, Teddy Swims, Moby, Kaskade, Major Lazer, FKA Twigs, PinkPantheress, BIGBANG, SOMBR, the xx and KATSEYE, among others.

Passes for the festival, to be held in Indio, California, will go on sale this Friday, September 19.

