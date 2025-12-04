Sabrina Carpenter links controversial album cover to her past relationship struggle

Sabrina Carpenter is finally clearing the air about the meaning behind her Man’s Best Friend album cover which had the internet divided for weeks.

In a new cover story for Variety‘s Hitmakers Issue, the Please, Please, Please singer addressed the controversy surrounding her latest album cover art.

The album cover art – which she unveiled in June – featured Carpenter on her hands and knees as an unseen man pulls her hair.

“It was about how people try to control women, and how I felt emotionally yanked around by these relationships that I had, and how much power you’re allowing yourself to give them,” the 26-year-old singer explained.

Sabrina Carpenter faced severe backlash when she released the cover, with many claiming it was degrading to women. She says she understands why people felt that way, but insists her intention was deeply personal.

“It meant one thing to me and 100 things to other people, and I was looking at it going, ‘That’s valid. Mine’s valid. What’s for dinner?'” she said.

The Espresso singer further added, “Not to bypass the weight that it did carry for some people. I saw it and was like, ‘That is a great point. It wasn’t the point I was trying to make.'”