Sabrina Carpenter publicly expresses feelings for Taylor Swift after 'The Life of a Showgirl' duet

Sabrina Carpenter has not shied away to publicly show her feelings for pal Taylor Swift.

The Espresso singer, who recently collaborated with the Lover hitmaker on her 12th studio album The Life of a Showgirl, took to her Instagram account on Friday October 3 to express her love for Swift.

She shared a picture of herself and Swift embracing at the 2025 Grammy Awards with their new duet playing in the background.

“I love you Taylor,” Carpenter wrote along the photo with an orange heart emoji.

Carpenter collaborated with Swift on the title track of her album, The Life of a Showgirl, which came out on October 3.

“Hеy, thank you for the lovely bouquet / You’re sweeter than a peach / But you don’t know the life of a showgirl, babe / And you’re never, ever gonna,” the chorus goes.

It further adds, “Wait, the more you play, the more that you pay / You’re softer than a kitten, so / You don’t know the life of a showgirl, babe / And you’re never gonna wanna.”

Sabrina Carpenter previously joined Taylor Swift during several shows on her record-breaking Eras Tour.

The duo also performed a mashup of Espresso, Is It Over Now and Please, Please, Please, during Swift’s surprise songs set at the Caesars Superdome on October 26 in New Orleans.