Sabrina Carpenter reveals she accidentally set her bathroom on fire

Sabrina Carpenter’s 2025 was filled with career-defining moments, but the pop star has revealed it also included an unexpected and fiery mishap at home.

On December 31, the Espresso singer took to Instagram Stories to look back on the past 12 months as the year came to a close, sharing a mix of professional highlights and personal memories.

Among glamorous photos from magazine covers, world tours and high-profile collaborations, the 26-year-old singer also revealed that she had accidentally set her bathroom on fire at some point in 2025.

Sabrina posted a photo of a fire-damaged sink and what appears to be a nearby candle. “set my bathroom on fire by accident,” she wrote with a white heart emoji.

She did not share details about how the incident happened or when it occurred.

Other than the shocking revelation, the singer’s other celebratory moments from a standout year included major achievements including her collaboration with Dolly Parton on the Please Please Please remix, performing alongside Paul Simon on Saturday Night Live, releasing her album Man’s Best Friend, and touring internationally with her Short n’ Sweet Tour.

She also shared behind-the-scenes glimpses from music video shoots and her Vogue cover appearance.

Sabrina Carpenter is not the first pop star to experience an accidental household fire. Previously, Britney Spears revealed she burned down her home gym in 2020, while Gracie Abrams reportedly set fire to Taylor Swift’s New York City apartment kitchen while working on their 2024 collaboration Us.