Sabrina Carpenter spills on painful cactus accident on ‘Manchild’ set

Sabrina Carpenter is opening up about a painful mishap that happened while shooting one of her most ambitious music videos to date.

During her recent appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, the Please, Please, Please singer recalled a slight mishap that occurred while filming Manchild in the “great outdoors.”

Carpenter shared the story was she was asked about her six nominations at the upcoming Grammy Awards for Best Music Video for Manchild.

“I fell on a cactus.It‘s so easy to laugh when people get hurt. And I did. But then I started crying,” the 26-year -old singer shared.

Sabrina Carpenter went on to share, “There was a medic. I just for the rest of the day was picking s— out of…,” she said, stopping herself mid-sentence.

Despite the injury, Carpenter is proud of the final product. The music video – which included a staggering 37 outfit changes and took three days to shoot – pushed her creative boundaries like never before.

“I’m so grateful to be able to make that production of my dreams. But it was definitely… We endured a lot of pain to get the finished product,” she expressed.

Manchild – the lead single from her most recent album Man’s Best Friend – is also nominated for Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance.

