Sabrina Carpenter stuns in Jewel Covered Valentino Gown at 2026 Grammys

Sabrina Carpenter brought classic Hollywood glamour to the 2026 Grammy Awards, stepping onto the red carpet in a sparkling, body hugging gown that marked one of her most polished fashion moments yet.

The 26-year-old singer – who earned six nominations this year – arrived in a custom-made silver Valentino dress covered in shimmering jewels at the ceremony held on Sunday, February 1.

The form fitting mermaid silhouette featured intricate floral detailing that flowed into soft ruffles, while the jeweled skirt extended into a subtle train trailing behind her.

Leaning into an Old Hollywood aesthetic, Carpenter completed the look with a sheer V neck cape that added a dramatic, vintage inspired touch.

Her hair was styled in a sleek updo with her signature face framing pieces and curtain bangs, while her makeup remained soft yet glamorous with a dark pink lip, mascara and pronounced blush. She kept her accessories minimal, opting for delicate earrings and a few diamond rings.

Sabrina Carpenter’s red-carpet appearance came during a milestone night in her career. She received six Grammy nominations in 2026. Her nods include Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance for Manchild, Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album for Man’s Best Friend, and Best Music Video for Manchild.