Sabrina Carpenter teases epic Coachella comeback

Sabrina Carpenter is gearing up for a major moment in her career, and she’s making it clear that this year’s Coachella performance will be unlike anything she’s done before.

In a recent interview with Perfect magazine, the Grammy-winning pop star opened up about preparing for her 2026 set at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, calling it the “most ambitious show” she has ever created.

Unlike her past tours, Carpenter revealed that this performance has been months in the making. She shared that she began planning the show nearly seven months ago, giving her rare time to carefully shape every detail.

“Most of the time, you’re really quickly thrust into physical rehearsals, but this time around we started this process around seven months ago. So it’s been a long journey. It will be very special.”

The upcoming performance also marks a meaningful return for the singer. Carpenter first took the Coachella stage in 2024, the same day she released her hit single “Espresso.” That moment, she said, remains one of the most memorable of her career.

“That was a really special day for me, the day my song ‘Espresso’ came out. I got to play that for the first time at Coachella,” she said. “And now, two years later, we’re back.”

Sabrina Carpenter further added, “And I think that’s what makes this show feel really, really surreal: getting to celebrate all the songs that have come after it, and just how many lives they’ve lived since they’ve come out.”

In addition to Carpenter, this year’s Coachella will feature headlining performances from Justin Bieber, Karol G and Anyma.