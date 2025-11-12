Sabrina Carpenter to play Alice in Gen Z reimagining of ‘Alice in Wonderland’

Sabrina Carpenter is ready for a fresh new take on Alice in Wonderland.

On Tuesday, November 11, The Hollywood Reporter reported that the Please, Please, Please singer has landed a major acting role in a big Hollywood movie.

According to the outlet, Carpenter is set to star and produce an untitled movie musical based on Lewis Carroll’s Alice in Wonderland for Universal Pictures. While Carpenter’s exact role has not been revealed, sources describe the film as a passion project for the international pop sensation.

The novel revolves around a girl named Alice who falls down a rabbit hole into a fantasy world of talking and human-like animals.

While other details about the film remain under wraps, it’s been revealed that Lorene Scafaria will both write and direct the feature, with Marc Platt, Leslie Morgenstein, and Elysa Koplovitz Dutton of Alloy Entertainment are serving as producers.

Lewis Carroll’s novel was first turned into a Disney animated movie in 1951 wth sequel Alice Through The Looking Glass releasing in 2016.

The novel was later adapted into a live-action version by director Tim Burton in 2010, which starred Johnny Depp as the Mad Hatter.

Sabrina Carpenter is said to have approached the studio about a year ago with specific ideas and a lookbook. As the project developed, producers and eventually Lorene Scafaria joined the team.