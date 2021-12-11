Sabzoi Gang leader, two other bandits killed in Kandhkot

KANDHKOT: Three notorious bandits killed in a shootout with police, quoting district’s top police official ARY News reported on Saturday.

“Those killed in the encounter included ring leader of notorious Sabzoi Gang and two accomplices,”Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Amjad Shaikh said.

The government had announced one million rupees bounty on slain desperado Takkar Sabzoi and 5,00,000 rupees head money each on Sabu Sabzoi and Raju Sabzoi, SSP Amjad Shaikh said.

“An operation has been underway against Sabzoi and Jageerani gangs in the area,” the SSP added.

The members of these two bandit gangs had slain 13 persons of Chachar clan in the area, he added.

Indus riverine forests

The riverine forests in Sindh and adjacent southern belt of Punjab have historically remained a hotbed of bandit gangs involved in kidnappings for ransom and other crimes on both banks of the Indus River.

These areas are inaccessible and virtually a ‘no go area’ for police and other law enforcement agencies. So as, remain an ideal refuge for the fugitives and bandit gangs operating in the region.

