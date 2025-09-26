Sacha Baron Cohen moves on with 26-year-younger model after divorce

British actor-comedian Sacha Baron Cohen has reportedly moved on from Isla Fisher’s divorce and is now dating a much younger OnlyFans model.

As reported by the foreign media, Sacha Baron Cohen, 53, who finalised his divorce earlier this year, recently sparked romance rumours with the 27-year-old model, Hannah Palmer, stepping out for a date night with her.

According to the photos and details shared by the publication, the casually-dressed actor was photographed with Palmer, wearing a leopard-print dress and leather boots, when they left the undisclosed restaurant after having dinner together, and got into the same Cadillac Escalade limo.

“Sacha and Hannah arrived at 8:30 p.m.,” an insider revealed. “They spent two hours inside and seemed deep in conversation.”

“Despite the age difference, they were getting on really well and seemed to have a lot to talk about,” the person added.

Reports suggest that Cohen first met Palmer, who is a friend of Rita Ora, at her husband Taika Waititi’s 50th birthday bash in Ibiza last month.

“Hannah is a super fun girl and is as clever as she is beautiful. Sacha is a very lucky man to have bagged a date with her,” a tipster said about the OnlyFans model. “She’s a real catch.”

It is pertinent to mention here that Sacha Baron Cohen was previously married to Australian actor-writer Isla Fisher, 49, from 2010 until they announced their split last April. They finalised their $75 million divorce this June.

The couple, who were engaged for six years before tying the knot, share three kids together, two daughters and a son.