Sachin Chandwade: Young actor commits suicide

The young Indian actor Sachin Chandwade, who rose to fame in the popular Netflix series Jamtara Season 2, has committed suicide by hanging himself from a fan.

The Indian media reported that Sachin was found hanging from a ceiling fan in his house in Jalgaon, Maharashtra, on October 24, by his family members after attempting suicide.

The family instantly rushed him to a nearby hospital, but he stopped breathing during treatment.

However, the death cause for the suicide has not yet come to light, whereas the police have begun investigating the incident.

The 25-year-old Sachin Chandwade had a passion for acting. Under this spirit, he worked in Mumbai and later in the Marathi film industry.

For the unserved, Sachin Chandwade was working on a new upcoming film, Asuravan, a project he publicly announced on the internet recently.

Earlier this year, Indian Bhojpuri actor Amrita Pandey was found dead at her home in Bhagalpur, Bihar, hours after sharing a cryptic note on her WhatsApp status.

As per the reports from Indian news agencies, Bhojpuri cinema and TV actor Amrita Pandey was found dead at her home in Bhagalpur (Champa Nagri), a city in the eastern Indian state of Bihar, on Saturday, April 27.

Police suspect that Pandey was suffering from depression and died by suicide, as she shared a cryptic post on her WhatsApp status hours before her death. “Do naav me savaar thi uski zindagi, humne apni naav duba ke uska safar aasaan kar diya (His/her life was sailing on two boats, I made their journey easy by sinking mine),” read the note.

Reportedly, the officials did not find any other suicide note on the scene.

According to her family’s statement, Pandey was living in Mumbai with her husband, Chandramani Jhangad, an animation engineer, and was stressed about not getting enough acting work. She attended her sister’s wedding in Bhagalpur earlier this month and stayed back in the city while her husband returned to Mumbai.