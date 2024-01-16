24.9 C
Karachi
Tuesday, January 16, 2024
- Advertisement -
 

Sachin Tendulkar falls victim to deepfake video

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

The renowned former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar recently fell prey to a deep fake video, as he took to the social media platform X – Formerly Twitter and informed about the fake video promoting a mobile application that went viral on social media.

The Indian legend expressed concern about the widespread circulation of a deep fake video promoting a mobile application and termed it a ‘misuse of technology’.

Addressing the issue in a post on X, Tendulkar clarified, “These videos are fake. It is disturbing to see rampant misuse of technology. Request everyone to report videos, ads & apps like these in large numbers. Social Media platforms need to be alert and responsive to complaints. Swift action from their end is crucial to stopping the spread of misinformation and deepfakes.”

In the video, Sachin Tendulkar can be seen promoting an application called “Skyward Aviator Quest” and claiming that his daughter, Sara Tendulkar, is earning substantial income by playing on the said application.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.