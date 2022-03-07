Sachin Tendulkar praises Bismah Maroof’s daughter moment with India players

India cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar hailed the loving moment of his country’s women cricketers with that of Pakistan captain Bismah Maroof and her toddler Fatima.

Ahead of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 fixture, a picture of Bismah arriving to the stadium with the baby went viral. She was praised for balancing her personal and professional life.

In a society where women have to choose one in career and family , Bismah Maroof showing that both can be done – very inspiring!!!❤❤#CWC22 #InternationalWomensDay pic.twitter.com/iEW1GtEJng — Ali Afzal Adv (@AliAfza11383243) March 6, 2022

Heartwarming pictures and videos of the Indian players playing and loving the baby – was held by his mother – went viral across social media platforms. They spread like wildfire and they went praised all those involved in the moment.

These moments – Indian cricketer Ekta Bisht and daughter of Bismah Maroof after #PakvInd World Cup game pic.twitter.com/jimVcWNqZD — Shiraz Hassan (@ShirazHassan) March 6, 2022

Bismah Maroof’s legacy will go far beyond her achievements on the field. In a society that often tells women to make choices between career and family, she’s showing that you can have both! Such an inspiring person.pic.twitter.com/Vp7EB2iwKd — Aatif Nawaz (@AatifNawaz) March 6, 2022

Among those was the “Little Master” Sachin Tendulkar as well.

The prolific player, sharing the viral selfie, said that cricket may have boundaries on the field but not outside it.

“What a lovely moment!” he tweeted. “Cricket has boundaries on the field, but it breaks them all off the field. “Sport unites!”.

Social media users praised Sachin Tendulkar’s remarks with their heartwarming comments. Here’s what they wrote.

Nice words from the champion like you. Now plz raise your voice for bilateral series btw india and pakistan. Test series btw #INDvPAK — Farooq Ahmed (@AhmedRaaes2012) March 6, 2022

Sir, you are my all-time favourite and I argue most of the time over anyone in comparison to you. Love from Pakistan 🇵🇰 — یاسرخٹک (@yasirobaaid) March 6, 2022

Sachin sb you are not only a good cricketer but also a good human being. God bless you. — Inayatullah Khan (@inayatullah1975) March 7, 2022

‘Lefties are specials’

India batter Smriti Mandhana, who scored a half-century also heaped praise on Bismah Maroof as well.

She wrote the Pakistan cricketer is an inspiration for all.

“Coming back post-pregnancy in six months and playing international cricket is so inspiring,” her Instagram post read. “Bismah Maroof setting an example for sportswoman across the globe.

“Lots of love to baby Fatima from India and I hope she picks the bat just like you because lefties are..special”

