Sachin Tendulkar wins the internet the ‘Khaby Lame’ way

Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar wins the internet as he gave an important lesson in the ‘Khaby Lame’ style.

The Indian cricket legend who is quite popular on the photo and video sharing site with following from millions of Instagram users shared his spin on the typical ‘Khaby Lame’ – second most-followed TikToker – style to deliver the message for ‘World Water Day’.

Sharing a reel video on March 22, the ‘World Water Day’, the former cricketer urged his fans ‘to save water’ in a rather interesting way, mimicking the simple gestures of the TikToker.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sachin Tendulkar (@sachintendulkar)

The short clip had Sachin Tendulkar showcase the uncomplicated steps to stop water wastage by turning off the tap. With the signature music of Khaby Lame in the background, gestures by the sportsman perfectly reminded the audience of TikToker.

“Every drop is important,” read the caption on the reel. “Open the tap as much as required and close it tight and right.”

Watched by over 11 million Instagrammers, Sachin’s reel garnered millions of hearts as well. Netizens loved his approach of doing the needful while giving his own spin to the internet sensation.

For those unversed, Khaby Lame is an extremely popular user of the video networking site TikTok. He rose to fame after his sarcastically simple clips went insanely viral. The social media personality has over 135 million and 73 million followers on TikTok and Instagram respectively.

Comments