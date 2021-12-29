Sack-packed body of abducted boy recovered in Gujranwala

GUJRANWALA: Police officials have recovered the body of a seven-year-old boy packed in a sack in Gujranwala, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The body of a minor boy, who had been abducted from the vicinity of the City police station a day ago, was found packed in a sack by the officials of the Eminabad police station today.

The maternal uncle of the deceased boy had registered an abduction case at the local police station.

Inspector General (IG) Punjab took notice of the recovery of the sack-packed body of the minor boy and sought a report from Gujranwala RPO. He directed Gujranwala CPO to initiate a thorough probe on a scientific basis after the completion of the post-mortem.

The IG Punjab ordered police forces to immediately trace and arrest the culprits behind the abduction and murder of the minor boy.

Earlier in October, a 20-year-old Karachi youth had been abducted from the city by an Afghan national for ransom and later his body was retrieved from Peshawar.

20-year-old youth Umar Farooq had been kidnapped from Karachi’s Sachal Goth on September 1 and later his body was recovered from Peshawar from a drum, during joint action of the Sindh and KP law enforcing agencies.

The investigation revealed that an Afghan national named Gul Rehman, who was a friend of Umar Farooq called and asked to visit him at his residence at Maymar Complex, Sohrab Goth.

Reportedly Umar Farooq was killed by Gul with the help of his accomplices and later shifted his body by placing it in a drum and filling it with ‘mehndi‘.

After a few days, a phone call was received from Umar Farooq’s number to his parents in which they were asked to pay Rs10 million ransom for their son’s release. After a thorough probe, a cargo company was raided and the body of Umar Farooq was retrieved from the drum.

The drum carrying the body of the youth was set to be transported to Kabul by the cargo company, the investigation said. The investigation had revealed that the suspected man managed to flee to Afghanistan, while efforts were initiated to nab the main suspects and his accomplice involved in this heinous murder.

