Sacked employees act: CAA lays off 26 employees after SC orders

KARACHI: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has suspended 26 employees in line with the Supreme Court (SC) orders of annulling the Rehabilitation of Dismissed Employees Act, 2010.

According to details, the HR department of the Civil Aviation Authority has sent a letter to the departmental heads of the concerned employees and officers.

The CAA has issued a list of 26 employees following the Supreme Court’s order annulling the Rehabilitation of Dismissed Employees Act 2010. According to the said Act, these employees were immediately reinstated after dismissal.

The letter said that the heads of the concerned departments should stop these employees from discharging their duties and issue individual letters for dismissal to each employee included in the list.

The lump sum amount received at the time of rehabilitation should also be withdrawn and if any of the 26 employees have taken advance salary or loan, that amount should also be withdrawn and the details of the amount received should be compiled for the PCAA account.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday struck down the Sacked Employees (Reinstatement) Ordinance Act of 2010, ruling that the legislation enacted by the then-Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) government did not fulfil the criteria laid down by the apex court in numerous cases.