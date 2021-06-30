Over 85,000 sacrificial animals reach Karachi cattle market

KARACHI: Over 85,000 sacrificial animals from across the country have reached Karachi’s cattle market located at Superhighway, reported ARY News on Wednesday.

The market measuring 900 acres was formally inaugurated on June 10.

According to the market administration, the animals from Gujranwala, Rajanpur, Sheikhupura, Rahim Yar Khan, Okara, Mirpurkhas, Hyderabad, Sibbi, Quetta, and other cities of Pakistan.

Sellers and buyers are being asked to comply with the COVID-19-related standard operating procedures (SOPs) in repetitive announcements from the loudspeakers in the market.

On Tuesday, ministry of health had issued COVID guidelines to be followed during Eid-ul-Azha besides expressing concern that cattle markets could become a source of virus spread in the country.

Read more: Cattle market established at the site of Karachi Urban Forest project

According to the guidelines issued by the federal health ministry, there are concerns regarding virus spread from cattle markets and called for strict implementation on COVID SOPs in them nationwide.

“Social distancing should be ensured at the cattle markets besides also implementing directives regarding facemask,” the ministry said adding that the temperature of those entering the market should be checked other than sanitizing the hands of the visitors.

Those selling and purchasing sacrificial animals at the market should be vaccinated, it said.

The guidelines further feared that Eid-ul-Azha congregations could also become mass spreaders besides also asking people to refrain from attending family functions on the festive occasion.