Sacrificial cow falls in Karachi drain

KARACHI: A sacrificial cow on Thursday fell into a drain in Karachi, ARY News reported.

The people in the metropolitan city are taking their sacrificial animals for roaming on the streets and incidents of ran away of sacrificial animals have become common in this season.

In one such incident, a cow while running from its owner fell into a drain.

A crane was called on to lift the animal, while a number of people gathered around the drain to see the scene of lifting the animal.

Earlier, in an amusing video that went viral on social media, a sacrificial cow stormed into the shop of a tailor located in the Karachi neighborhood after breaking loose.

It can be seen in the video that the cow is standing inside the tailor’s shop. A large number of people also gathered around the shop made an attempt to get the cow out of the shop but their all efforts went in vain.