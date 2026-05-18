RAHIM YAR KHAN: In a dreadful incident, nine goats being transported for Eid al Adha sacrifice in Punjab died after suffocating inside the luggage compartment of a passenger coach.

The animals were being transported from Sadiqabad in Rahim Yar Khan district to Sialkot when the incident occurred.

According to reports, the passenger bus reached the Taranda Sawai Khan railway crossing, where the luggage compartment was opened and all nine goats were found dead.

The animals are believed to have died due to extreme heat and a lack of oxygen inside the compartment. Passengers aboard the coach recorded videos of the incident, which later went viral on social media.

Warning: Disturbing footage

Meanwhile, Pakistan has officially sighted the moon for Eid al Adha, confirming that the festival will be observed on 27 May, the same day as in Saudi Arabia.

The meeting of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee was chaired by Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad, while zonal moon-sighting committee meetings were also held at provincial headquarters across the country.

Based on testimonies received from multiple locations, Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad announced that the moon for Zilhajj had been sighted and that Eid al-Adha would be celebrated nationwide on Wednesday, 27 May.