Saddar blast: Missing girl, 15, recovered by police

KARACHI: The 15-year-old girl namely Savera, who had gone missing after a bomb blast in Karachi’s Saddar Town on May 12, was recovered by police, ARY News reported on Monday.

Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) City Shabbir Sethar told the media that the officials of the Nabi Bux & Garden police station recovered the 15-year-old Savera who had gone missing after the Saddar bomb blast in Karachi.

SSP Sethar said that an abduction case was lodged at Preedy police station. He said that the initial statement of the girl was recorded and her parents were apprised regarding her recovery.

READ: KARACHI BLAST: ONE KILLED, SCORES WOUNDED IN POWERFUL EXPLOSION IN SADDAR

On May 14, it emerged that a 15-year-old girl was allegedly abducted in a stampede following a blast in the Saddar area of Karachi, the family said in an FIR registered with the police.

The brother of the girl, Yasir, had claimed in his FIR that they are residents of Punjab Colony and his mother, wife and sister went shopping and as soon as they were returning, an explosive device went off in Saddar, resulting in a stampede.

READ: GIRL ALLEGEDLY ABDUCTED DURING STAMPEDE AFTER KARACHI BLAST

“During the stampede, my mother lost consciousness and when she gained her consciousness, she found my sister Sawera missing,” he said while claiming that the girl was abducted by unknown men.

The police had said that they have registered an abduction case against unknown men at Preedy police station.

Previously incidents of girls reported missing have surfaced in Karachi however most of them have later reappeared claiming to have married out of their free will.

