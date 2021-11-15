Saddar Cooperative Market fire brought under control

KARACHI: Fire that broke out at Saddar’s Cooperative Market has been doused by the firefighters after hours of struggle, ARY News reported on Monday.

Several shops, pushcarts and stalls were gutted in the fire causing losses of up to millions of rupees. However, no casualties were reported. As many as eight fire tenders took part in the rescue and relief operation.

The fire has been brought under control now, however, the process of cooling is underway which may take a few more hours, the fire brigade official said.

“Yesterday, it was a holiday so many shops were closed which are now being checked after breaking the locks,” the official said.

Meanwhile, Abdullah Haroon Road remains close for traffic due to rescue and relief operations at the Cooperative Market, which is causing traffic jams.

At least 35 shops were reduced to rubble after a fire broke out on Sunday evening at Cooperative Market near Regal Chowk in Karachi’s Saddar area.

Earlier, the fire department officials had said that four fire tenders along with firefighting teams from different fire stations of the city were sent to the spot immediately.

They said that the fire broke out in one shop and soon engulfed several other shops in the market.

