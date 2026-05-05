Sadia Faisal: Gen Z misunderstands my mother's views

Actress and model Sadia Faisal, daughter of veteran star Saba Faisal, recently asserted that Gen Z often fails to grasp the true significance behind her mother’s traditional beliefs.

Saba Faisal’s remarks frequently face backlash from social media users whenever they go viral. During a recent podcast appearance, Sadia discussed her perspective on her mother’s controversial statements and whether she stands by them.

The 35-year-old actress explained that her mother is adamant about voicing her opinions, which are rooted in a lifetime of personal experience. She noted that these viewpoints are often criticized by Generation Z, whom she believes do not fully comprehend the depth or context of her mother’s values. Sadia Faisal clarified that she agrees with her mother’s stance, as her insights are grounded in real-world observations rather than mere theory.

Sadia Faisal is an established figure in the industry alongside her mother. Her brothers, Salman Faisal and Arsalan Faisal, are also active performers in the entertainment field.