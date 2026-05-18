Sadia Khan has officially made her debut at the Cannes Film Festival, marking a proud moment for Pakistan’s entertainment industry on the global stage.

Taking to Instagram over the weekend, the actress shared a glimpse of her Cannes appearance along with an emotional note reflecting on the milestone moment. “Stepping into a moment I once only imagined. Feeling grateful, glamorous, emotional, and completely present in every second of it,” she wrote.

Calling the experience “one of the most beautiful moments” of her life, Sadia expressed gratitude for the opportunity to represent Pakistan at one of the world’s most prestigious film festivals.

For her much-talked-about debut look, the actress wore an elegant gown designed by Gaby Charbachy, earning praise from fans on social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Halima Sadia Khan (@sadiakhanofficial)

A day earlier, fellow Pakistani actress Sanam Saeed also made a stunning debut at the Cannes Film Festival 2026. She was named an inaugural honoree of Us Studios’ “South Asian Women Excellence in Cinema & Global Art” initiative, which celebrates the contributions of women in cinema and creative arts.

Meanwhile, Pakistani fashion designer Hussain Rehar has also made his Cannes debut this year with a special showcase of his latest collection, Lahore A Knot in South Asia’s Loom.