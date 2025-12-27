Sadie Sink compares ‘Spider-Man’ secrets to ‘Stranger Things’ finale spoilers

Sadie Sink is spilling beans on real Marvel struggles!

While speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, the 23-year-old actress revealed that keeping Spider Man secrets are even more challenging than guarding spoilers for the highly anticipated finale of Stranger Things.

The actress, best known for her role as Max Mayfield on the Netflix series, is set to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

When asked about her new role, Sink expressed, “I can’t wait to talk about it more. There’s so much I want to share.”

“That’s why I feel like keeping Stranger Things secrets are kind of easy because I have so many Spider-Man secrets I’m sitting on that feel even more secretive,” she added.

Sink also shared that she learned about her Spider-Man casting while wrapping production on the fifth and final season of Stranger Things.

“Oh, it was crazy. Spider-Man has always been my favorite. I love Spider-Man. I love Tom’s Spider-Man, especially. To be a fan of something and then join it is a familiar feeling for me, because I was a fan of Stranger Things before I joined the show, but I was super excited about what they had planned,” she shared.

Details about Sadie Sink’s character have not yet been revealed. She will be joined by fellow newcomer Liza Colón-Zayas, while franchise stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, and Jon Favreau are set to reprise their roles.