Sadie Sink reveals who she told about her secret ‘Spider-Man’ role

Sadie Sink has opened up about the challenge of keeping her mystery role in Spider-Man: Brand New Day under wraps, revealing that only a small circle of people knew about her casting before the news became public.

Speaking exclusively to People at the Los Angeles premiere of Spider-Man: Brand New Day on Monday, 27 July, the Stranger Things star said staying quiet about her Marvel debut was easier than many might expect.

“I’m kind of a vault, so it wasn’t that hard,” Sink said, adding that she was simply excited to be joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

While Sink successfully kept details away from the public and the media, she admitted that a few people closest to her were let in on the secret.

“My family knew, my friends, close friends knew, but yeah, just not the press,” she said.

Despite Marvel Studios keeping her character’s identity tightly under wraps, fan speculation has been widespread online. Sink acknowledged that people occasionally guessed who she might be playing.

“Yes, that has happened,” she said when asked whether anyone had correctly guessed her character to her face. “But that happens all the time online.”

The secrecy surrounding Sink’s casting has fuelled months of fan theories, with Marvel yet to officially reveal the identity of her character ahead of the film’s release.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set to arrive in cinemas on Friday, 31 July.