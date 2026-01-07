Sadie Sink shares her honest take on Eleven’s fate in 'Stranger Things' finale

Sadie Sink has shared her honest take on one of the most debated moments in the Stranger Things finale.

The 23-year-old actress – who played Max Mayfield in the hit Netflix series from season 2 – appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on January 5 where she was asked about fan theories surrounding Millie Bobby Brown’s Eleven’s fate.

When host Jimmy Fallon questioned about her take on the matter, Sink revealed that she believes Eleven did not survive the show’s ending.

“What do I think? I think she’s dead, I don’t know,” she brutally said, prompting audible surprise from the audience.

Noticing the reaction, she added, “Is that a hot take or something?” Fallon agreed with her interpretation, saying he shared the same belief.

“I think she is, too,” he said.

Sink went on to say that Mike’s final speech in the closing moments of the series, where he suggests Eleven survived before the Upside Down was destroyed, felt more symbolic than factual.

“I think Mike’s story is just one last story. And then they say goodbye to childhood, but that’s just one final tale, and that’s it.”

Sink further concluded, “That’s my interpretation. I’m sorry.”

Stranger Things creators Matt and Ross Duffer have previously confirmed that Eleven’s fate was deliberately left unresolved.

The Stranger Things finale is streaming now on Netflix.