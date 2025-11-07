Sadie Sink sizzles in sparkling white Co-Ord at ‘Stranger Things’ final season premiere

Sadie Sink has brought her ultimate style and glamor to the Stranger Things final season premiere.

On Thursday, November 6, the 23-year-old actress, who plays Max Mayfield in the hit Netflix series, attended the season five premiere at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles.

For the starry event, Sadie Sink slipped into a dazzling white co-ord consisting of a bedazzled bra top and matching satin skirt.

The stylish and sizzling dress showed off her toned midriff as she walked the red carpet alongside other cast members.

Sadie kept her strawberry toned tresses cascading down in a straight style and added inches to her look with a pair of heels.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by billboard (@billboard)

The event was also attended by Winona Ryder, Millie Bobby Brown, Maya Hawke, Caleb McLaughlin, Natalia Dyer, Joe Keery, Finn Wolfhard, Charlie Heaton and more.

Brown, 21, wore a dramatic off-shoulder black gown for the red carpet where she arrived with her onscreen dad David Harbour.

The duo – who plays Eleven and her adoptive dad, Jim Hopper in the show– put on a united front at the event as they laughed and hugged each other at the red carpet, shutting recent legal battle reports.

Recently, it was reportd by The Mail on Sunday that Brown filed a lawsuit against Harbour, complete with “pages and pages of accusations.”