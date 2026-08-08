Sadie Sink teases what’s next for Jean Grey in Marvel’s ‘X-Men’

Sadie Sink is already looking ahead to Jean Grey’s future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe just days after her debut in the new Spider-Man movie.

The 24-year-old Stranger Things star – who kept her Marvel role under wraps for more than a year – revealed that she has been involved in early discussions surrounding the upcoming X-Men movie.

In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, Sink confirmed that she has met with Jake Schreier, who is set to direct the upcoming X-Men film. She said they have discussed the movie’s script, casting and the direction of the story.

When Sink and Schreier first met, Jean Grey was reportedly the only member of the new mutant team already established in the MCU.

“It was this weird thing of being at the early stages of putting X-Men together,” Sink said, explaining that she was initially “the only piece of the puzzle” because Jean was the only mutant who had been introduced.

Sink revealed that she has since participated in parts of the casting process, particularly where chemistry between Jean and other characters will be important.

She also expressed excitement about seeing where the character goes next now that her involvement in the MCU is public.

“Now that it’s out and X-Men is being talked about and it’s happening, it’s so exciting to think about what’s next for her,” Sink said.

Marvel’s new X-Men movie is currently planned for release in 2028, giving Sink plenty of room to further develop Jean Grey as the MCU’s mutant universe takes shape.