Sadiq Sanjrani decides to withdraw Senate chairman perks bill

ISLAMABAD: After much criticism, Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani has decided to withdraw the Senate chairmen perks bill and directed the concerned senators to take back the legislation, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The government ministers had announced to oppose the ‘controversial’ bill moved by over 40 senators, recommending to increase perks and privileges of the former and current Senate chairmen, deputy chairmen and senators.

The bill had also recommended to provide 12-member staff and security even after retirement of the Senate chairman besides getting additional and increased perks and privileges including travel and daily allowances.

On June 25, Defense Minister Khawaja Asif had strongly opposed the proposed Senate chairman perks bill, urging his fellow parliamentarians to stand against it, citing the economic realities facing the country.

READ: Senator Mushtaq Ahmed slams govt over Senate incentive bill

Speaking on the floor of the House, the PML-N lawmaker rejected the bill and urged the other members of the National Assembly not to support this particular legislation.

He expressed confidence that the deal will be struck with the IMF in the coming days which will bring back economic stability in the country.

Khawaja Asif also clarified that no member of the parliament had gone for Hajj pilgrimage at the expense of the government.

Meanwhile, Pakistan People’s Party has announced to reject the “The Chairman Senate (Salaries, Allowance and Privileges) Act, 2023’.

PPP leader and cabinet minister Sha­zia Marri issued a statement on Monday, distancing her party from the “controversial legislation”.

Last week, the Senate adopted bills that increased the privileges enjoyed by former and current Senate chairmen, deputy chairmen, and members of the upper house of parliament.

The bills, which were moved by over 40 senators — including former Senate chairmen Farooq Naek and Raza Rabbani — received severe flak after details of the additional perks were revealed.