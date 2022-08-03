Wednesday, August 3, 2022
type here...
HomeMust Read
Web Desk

Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani’s WhatsApp account hacked

test

ISLAMABAD: The WhatsApp account of Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani was hacked on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

To recover his account, the Senate chairman contacted WhatsApp management via email to lodge a complaint.

The management team of the instant messaging app assured Sanjrani that the account has been monitored and the data is completely safe.

The administration further told him that it might take them seven days to restore his WhatsApp account.

Earlier this week, PTI chief Imran Khan’s Instagram was also hacked for a brief period.

Comments

Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

spot_img

LATEST NEWS

Comments

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2022 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.