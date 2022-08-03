Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani’s WhatsApp account hacked

ISLAMABAD: The WhatsApp account of Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani was hacked on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

To recover his account, the Senate chairman contacted WhatsApp management via email to lodge a complaint.

The management team of the instant messaging app assured Sanjrani that the account has been monitored and the data is completely safe.

The administration further told him that it might take them seven days to restore his WhatsApp account.

Earlier this week, PTI chief Imran Khan’s Instagram was also hacked for a brief period.

Comments