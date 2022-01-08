Sadiq Sanjrani’s younger brother dies in road accident

QUETTA: The younger brother of Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, Salaar Sanjrani died in a road accident in the Lasbela district of Balochistan on Saturday, ARY News reported.

According to details, Salaar Sanjrani, the younger brother of Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, and his driver, Muhammad Younus, lost their lives in a horrible road accident in Lasbela district.

Police said that Salaar Sanjrani’s vehicle collided with an oil tanker near Lasbela’s Uthal city on Quetta-Karachi National Highway.

Family sources told ARY News that Salaar Sanjrani succumbed to serious wounds before being taken to Karachi for medical assistance.

Salaar’s body has been shifted to Karachi’s South City Hospital. Sources added that Sadiq Sanjrani will arrive in Karachi at 12:00 midnight via a private airline’s flight.

The funeral prayer of Salaar Sanjrani will be offered in the native town Nokundi and he will be laid to rest in Dalbandin. The time of funeral prayers will be announced later, family sources said.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!