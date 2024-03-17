Sadiqabad: Funeral prayer of honey-trap victim offered

SADIQABAD: Funeral prayers of a victim of honey trap and killed by katcha area bandits offered here, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Jamaat Islami’s Ameer Siraj ul Haq, area notables and other citizens attended funeral prayers of Ahsan, who was honey-trapped along with Shahzad and later murdered and thrown in Indus River by a bandit gang operating in katcha area of Rojhan Mazari.

Ahsan’s dead body was retrieved from Indus, while the body of another victim, Shahzad, being searched in the river.

JI Ameer Siraj ul Haq said that the bandits ruling the katcha area and trap hostages from all parts of Pakistan. “Provincial governments have failed against bandits. The state knows their names and addresses, now is the time to act against them,” JI chief said.

He alleged that the administration and police officers have been hand in glove with the bandits.

Media reports said that Ahsan and Shahzad fell prey to a ‘honey trap’ set by the bandits of Bangla Ichha of Rojhan Mazari.

Bilal, a resident of Rahim Yar Khan, approached the Rojhan police station to report the abduction of his two employees, skilled in making and installing prepared concrete roofs. Bilal said he received a call from a person named Ghaffar on March 5, requesting prepared roofs and a site survey in Rojhan Mazari.

Bilal dispatched Ahsan and Shehzad to Rojhan Mazari with Ghaffar.

However, communication with the three of them ceased abruptly, prompting Bilal to report the disappearance to the police.

Police registered an FIR. Police later disclosed that the bandits had killed the two labourers when they attempted to flee from the captivity. Their bodies were disposed of in the Indus.

The riverine forests in Sindh and southern belt of Punjab, popularly known as katcha area, have historically remained a hotbed of bandit gangs involved in kidnappings for ransom and other crimes on both banks of the Indus River.

These areas are inaccessible and virtually a ‘no go area’ for police and other law enforcement agencies. So as, remain an ideal refuge for the fugitives and bandit gangs operating in the region.