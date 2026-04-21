KARACHI: A significant development has emerged in the case of two minor sisters from Sadiqabad who were found abandoned in Karachi, as the initial post-mortem report found no evidence of sexual assault.

The sisters—14-year-old Muqaddas and her younger sibling Jerrish—were found near Shireen Jinnah Colony bus stop within the jurisdiction of the Boat Basin police late at night. Initially, the girls told police they had been abducted by a woman from Sadiqabad, brought to Karachi, and allegedly sold.

During police custody, Muqaddas fell seriously ill and was shifted to Civil Hospital Karachi, where she later died during treatment.

Early reports had suggested that Muqaddas may have been sexually assaulted. However, the initial post-mortem conducted by Police Surgeon Dr. Summaiya Syed Tariq found no signs of physical or sexual violence. Authorities said the final cause of death will be determined after laboratory results.

According to the post-mortem findings, there were no visible marks of violence on the body. Samples have been collected for chemical analysis, histopathology, serology, and DNA testing to further investigate the case.

Dr. Summaiya Tariq noted that the deceased was a known case of Type 1 Diabetes Mellitus, and the cause of death has been reserved pending test results.

In a statement, Parliamentary Secretary for Minority Affairs Roma Mushtaq Mattu confirmed she had received the report and visited the hospital to express condolences and solidarity with the family.

Police have also revised their earlier stance regarding the alleged abduction. Investigators now say there is no evidence of kidnapping, adding that the girls appear to have traveled to Karachi by bus on their own with a woman.

Read More: Minor girls abducted from Sadiqabad, sexually assaulted in Karachi

The surviving younger sister has been safely handed over to her family, while the body of Muqaddas was released to her relatives after post-mortem and transported to their hometown for burial.

Authorities said further clarity on the circumstances surrounding the case will emerge after the completion of forensic and laboratory analyses.