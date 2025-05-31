Sadiqabad hospital performs appendix surgeries on 28 children in misdiagnosis case

SADIQABAD: In a shocking case of medical negligence, doctors at a private hospital in Sadiqabad, Rahim Yar Khan district, performed unnecessary appendix surgeries on dozens of children in an alleged major misdiagnosis case.

The incident took place in Tallo Bangla Chak 212, where the medical staff of Toheed Medical Complex on Kacha Shahi Road carried out appendectomies on dozens of children who were complaining of abdominal pain.

Authorities sealed the Toheed Medical Complex after an inquiry report revealed serious negligence, unethical and inappropriate surgical interventions.

The investigation followed a public outcry after the incident went viral on social media.

According to the official inquiry, conducted by a three-member committee, no outbreak of an infectious disease was reported in the area.

The report confirmed that appendectomies were performed on 22 out of the 28 examined children at Toheed Medical Complex.

“All 24 examined children were found to be medically stable and oriented to time and place,” the report added.

Four patients were also brought to THQ Hospital with the complaint of lower abdominal pain. However, after examination and ultrasound, no significant abnormalities were seen and the Consultant Surgeon of THQ Hospital Sadiqabad prescribed medicine, the report noted.

The committee inspected the Toheed Medical Complex, where it marked several discrepancies.

According to the report, the hospital did not have a Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) License, the operation theatre did not have sufficient arrangements for the surgeries and no OT Swabs were sent for Culture – a basic requirement for infection control.

“The condition of cleanliness and segregation were poor”, the report said.

Based on these findings, the inquiry committee concluded that unethical and inappropriate surgical interventions of these 22 patients were carried out in the hospital.

The committee recommended the immediate cessation of clinic operations and sealing of the clinic premises.

The case has also been referred to the Punjab Healthcare Commission for further investigation and to identify those responsible under the Punjab Healthcare Commission Act.