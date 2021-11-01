Sadiqabad Jirga warns to take arms against bandits kill nine people

SADIQABAD: A tribal Jirga here warned to take arms against a gang of bandits involved in murder of nine people at a petrol pump last month, ARY News reported on Monday.

A council of tribal elders at Nawazabad area of Sadiqabad expressed its disappointment over the government’s lack of action against Indhar Gang allegedly involved in murder of nine people.

People’s Party’s MPA from the area, Mumtaz Chang, speaking at the Jirga said that “The people of the area have been forced to take arms against the gang of bandits after the government’s failure”.

“The bandits regularly issuing threats to the people. We won’t leave them unharmed, if our children and protectors will be martyred,” Mumtaz Chang warned while carrying arm in his hands.

Nine people were killed in a shooting incident at a petrol pump in Sadiqabad tehsil of Punjab’s Rahim Yar Khan district on October 10.

The bandits opened indiscriminate fire, resulting in the death of nine people.

The victims were identified as Ghulam Nabi, Nazir Ahmed, Pir Bakhsh, Zaheer, Sharif, Dawood, Malik Munawar, and Farooq.

The families of the victims said that a bandit gang was behind the incident saying its leader Jan Muhammad lead the attack. The family also staged a protest along with the bodies and demanded the authorities to immediately arrest those behind it.

A CCTV footage of the petrol pump incident in which nine people were killed by the gang later surfaced. In the CCTV footage, it can be seen that the Indhar Gang stormed the fuel station at Mahi Chowk in broad daylight.

The footage, shows that robbers were arguing with the owner of the petrol pump and then opened indiscriminate fire, killing everyone present.

