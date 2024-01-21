Saeed Ghani demands arrest of PPP election office attackers

KARACHI: PPP Karachi’s President Saeed Ghani on Sunday alleged that the MQM has been in possession of the ‘PSP mafia’.

Addressing a press conference here Saeed Ghani, a former provincial minister claimed that “Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui has been a powerless convenor” of the party.

He also claimed that after entry of Mustafa Kamal in MQM-Pakistan the party’s remaining vote bank has also left it.

“They could not tolerate the People’s Party’s election office in their stronghold after eyeing a clear defeat in election,” he said.

Saeed Ghani demanded of the authorities to arrest the people involved in attack on the PPP’s election office and launch an inquiry about those who orchestrated the attack.