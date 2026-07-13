ISLAMABAD, July 13: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted that the moon marking the beginning of Safar-ul-Muzaffar is likely to be sighted on the evening of July 15, making July 16 the expected first day of the Islamic month in Pakistan, ARY News reported.

According to the PMD, the new moon will be born at 2:43pm on July 14. By the following evening, astronomical conditions are expected to be highly favourable for moon sighting across much of the country.

The department said weather conditions in most parts of Pakistan, including Sindh, are likely to support visibility of the crescent.

In Karachi, the PMD said observers will have a relatively long window to sight the moon. The crescent is expected to remain above the horizon for around 64 minutes after sunset, with visibility possible until approximately 8:28pm.

The PMD’s forecast is based on scientific and astronomical calculations, which indicate a strong possibility of the moon being visible on July 15.

However, the department clarified that the official and religious announcement regarding the beginning of Safar will be made by Pakistan’s Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee after reviewing moon sighting testimonies received from across the country.

The committee is expected to meet on July 15 to examine evidence before announcing the start of the new Islamic month.