ISLAMABAD, July 15: The moon of Safar-ul-Muzaffar 1448 AH has been sighted in Pakistan, and the Ministry of Religious Affairs has issued an official notification confirming the start of the new Islamic month, ARY News reported.

According to the announcement, 1st Safar 1448 AH will fall on Thursday, July 16, 2026, across the country.

The announcement was made after a meeting of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, chaired by Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad, at the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony in Islamabad.

Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad said the committee received credible moon sighting testimonies from different parts of Pakistan. He said the weather remained clear in most areas, while a few locations experienced cloudy conditions.

He added that moon sighting reports were received from Nok Kundi, Sindh and several other areas. After reviewing the testimonies, the committee unanimously decided that the moon of Safar had been sighted.

Following the committee’s decision, the Ministry of Religious Affairs issued a notification confirming that Thursday, July 16, will be observed as the first day of Safar-ul-Muzaffar 1448 AH in Pakistan.