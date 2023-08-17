29.9 C
Safdar Abbasi, others under consideration for Sindh cabinet

KARACHI: The names of Safdar Abbasi, Ahmad Shah and Khalid Turab have been under consideration for the caretaker Sindh cabinet, citing sources ARY News reported on Thursday.

Apart of these three names, consultations have been underway between Sindh’s opposition parties MQM and the GDA on more names for caretaker ministers.

According to sources, the names of Mubeen Jumani, an industrialist and Shahab Imam advocate have also been under consideration.

The cabinet’s names are likely to be finalized tonight, sources added.

The oath-taking ceremony of caretaker Chief Minister Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqir will be held today (Thursday).

The swearing-in ceremony was originally scheduled for August 16 (Wednesday) but deferred by one day owing to the busy schedule of Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori, who was visiting Islamabad.

The consensus was made on the name of Maqbool Baqar for caretaker CM in a meeting between Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah and Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Ansar Rana.

After the advice of CM Murad, Governor Kamran Tessori approved the appointment of Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar as caretaker Chief Minister under Article 224 (1A) of the Constitution.

Governor Kamran Tessori dissolved the Sindh Assembly on the advice of Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Friday (August 11).

