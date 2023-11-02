Safe City Islamabad integrates with Sindh to issue e-challans

ISLAMABAD: Safe City Islamabad has recently integrated with the Sindh Excise and Taxation Department, facilitating the issuance of e-challans.

The development was confirmed by Islamabad police spokesperson.

The integration comes in response to the discovery of numerous vehicles with Sindh number plates violating traffic laws within the federal capital.

This posed a challenge as their data was previously inaccessible within the Safe City E-Challan system, hindering the issuance of e-challan tickets.

The collaboration with the Sindh Excise and Taxation Department will significantly streamline the process of issuing e-challan tickets for traffic law violators, the spox said.

Stringent measures have also been implemented to address persistent traffic law offenders and individuals who default on their e-challans.

Citizens can conveniently check their e-challan status on the official website of the Islamabad Capital Police at www.islamabadpolice.gov.pk or by visiting the following link: https://ict.islamabadpolice.gov.pk:8081/veri/verify_e_challan.php. T

In terms of fine payment, individuals can use the Jazz Cash mobile app or JS Bank wallet to clear their e-challan fines. Non-payment will result in legal action being taken against the defaulters.