SAG-AFTRA strike: Mark Ruffalo advises actors to shift to indie films

In solidarity with the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike, Hollywood veteran Mark Ruffalo urged the actors to embrace the indie films.

Joining the striking actors and screenwriters on the sidewalks of Hollywood and Manhattan, Mark Ruffalo took to his Twitter handle earlier this week and shared his thoughts in a series of tweets.

“How about we all jump into indies now?” wrote the Marvel star on the micro-blogging site.

“Content creators create a film & TV-making system alongside the studio & streaming networks? So there is actual competition,” he urged.

Further taking aim at the ‘fat cats’ with their ’empires’, the actor suggested, “Then we just do what we always do—create great content & they can buy it, or we take it out ourselves & WE share in those sales. Share profits. If the project does well, everyone does well. They’ve created an empire of billionaires & believe that we are no longer of value. While they hang out in the billionaire boy summer camps laughing like fat cats, we organize a new world for workers.”

“One sure way to strengthen our hand right now is to become very supportive & friendly to all independent projects immediately. Push every SAG-AFTRA member to join the ones that get SAG-AFTRA (WGA) WAIVERS immediately. The studios have no competition—this will change that,” Ruffalo noted in a following tweet.

It is pertinent to mention that SAG-AFTRA members are joining the Writers Guild of America in striking for fair compensation, making it the first ‘double strike’ in Hollywood since 1960.

For the unversed, the WGA has been on strike since May 2. Fair compensation and streaming residuals are some of the big topics in the strike, as is the rise of artificial intelligence.

